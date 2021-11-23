Navigating the holiday season while on a diet can be a tough task, but allowing yourself a little indulgence doesn't have to derail progress.
Raven Matlack of Jo Town Nutrition, a tea and supplement shop located at 803 S. Belt Highway, offers some words of wisdom for those who are watching what they eat.
“It’s totally OK to just go ahead and eat," Matlack said of a celebration or two. "You’re not going to destroy your progress from a diet or workout regimen.”
While it can be intimidating to stare down an array of carbohydrates and sweets on the kitchen counter on Thanksgiving afternoon, Matlack said there are certain foods people can target to stay within a diet.
“I would probably tell people to go ahead and opt for the meat and vegetable options when it comes to making those eating choices,” Matlack said. “Of course it’s OK to eat other things too, but if the overall goal is to eat a little cleaner, those are the foods I would target.”
Even if someone has been on an extremely tough and stringent diet, Matlack said one day of rewarding yourself won’t be the end of the world.
“It’s OK to cut loose for one or two days,” Matlack said. “It’s going to be perfectly fine. Just make sure to get back on track over the next couple of days in regards to your diet.”
