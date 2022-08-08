Tooth decay can effect children as much as adults, and one of the biggest concerns is limiting the consumption of acidic drinks like sodas, said Dr. Lisa Goin of A+ Smiles General Dentistry in St. Joseph.
Health screenings are a part of every new school year, but visits to the dentist can fly under the radar.
Infections and tooth decay or gingivitis can start early if children don't take proper precautions, but regular checkups can give them a head start on any issues, said Dr. Lisa Goin of A+ Smiles General Dentistry.
"We do see children, sometimes on an emergency basis, where dental care has been neglected, you know, and see children, you know, that are in pain," she said. "We stress the importance of maintenance and checkups to hopefully prevent that. Financial concerns for parents, too, I understand, you know, can be a factor on seeing a dentist sometimes."
Tooth decay among children in Missouri is an area of fluctuation. The state's rate of 55% of third grade students with tooth decay is below the national average of 62%, but only 22% of third graders in the U.S. have untreated tooth decay, compared to 29% in Missouri, according to a 2020 report from Missouri Health Department.
But those numbers fare far better in Northwest Missouri, where only 0.4% of third graders had untreated tooth decay, according to the health department.
One of the top concerns when it comes to cavities and decay is the consumption of foods and drinks high in sugar, Goin said.
"I think we see a lot of dental decay related, you know, with soda, juices sometimes," she said. "It can be fairly rampant sometimes, you know, maybe see it a lot in younger teenagers — and teenagers in general — but also with younger kids."
The acidic nature of juice and sodas, even diet ones, has a negative effect on teeth, so drinks like water or milk can be better options, Goin said.
Even the extent of tooth decay can be limited as long as precautions are taken in time, she said.
"If the cavities have been fixed, you know, then it shouldn't be an issue, whatever that cause was, whether it was the sugary drinks," she said.
Goin recommends children should have dentist appointments done twice a year to keep an eye on oral health.
