Lisa Warren, a dental assistant with the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board's free clinic, prepares a dental chair for its next patient last week at the clinic. Visits to the dentist may be skipped because patients think they can't afford the expense, clinic dentist Dr. Brett Barzee said.
Concerns about cost can cause people to put off taking care of their teeth, but officials with local health agencies are spreading the word that options are available to make dental appointments affordable.
Devin Delaney has been a patient at the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board's free dental clinic for 15 years, and using Medicaid has had a real impact on his ability to receive care.
"I wouldn't have any teeth left in my mouth if it wasn't for Dr. Barzee and the dental clinic, being just low-income qualifying," he said. "I went down and applied and qualified for the assistance and, actually, they were able to help me through their dental clinic."
Many people forgo dental appointments because of concerns about affordability, but neglect can make the situation worse, said Dr. Brett Barzee, a dentist with the Social Welfare Board's free clinic.
"If your mouth has an infection or is in poor condition, it can lead to other problems throughout your body," he said. "It's important not to put off dental work. And that's why we're here to serve the community because dental care is so important to your overall well-being."
Northwest Health Services is another health resource that accepts Medicaid for its dental services, but the process has become more difficult recently as the number of dentists at its clinic has decreased.
Many people either don't realize they qualify for Medicaid services or they don't want to apply, Michelle Davis-Reed, Northwest's eligibility and enrollment coordinator, said.
"There is definitely a stigma, especially in the rural areas, and those are the people who we want to reach the most in the future," she said. "It's getting out into those locations and making sure that people know that this is there for them. A lot of people don't realize anyone 64 and under can apply for Medicaid or possibly get accepted solely based on health insurance and income."
Despite concerns about how many people utilize the available assistance for dental care, the issue is trending in the right direction, Barzee said.
"I think people are recognizing the importance of getting their dental care taken care of," he said. "And so I think people are becoming more and more aware of our services that we offer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.