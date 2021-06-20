A new business is planning to help people in the area who are struggling with substance abuse.
DeNovo Recovery is setting up shop on Village Drive. Austin and Abigail Barnes, CEO and CFO respectively, believe the name will help individuals see the fresh start they can find at the center.
“The people that come here are individuals that are struggling with substance-use disorders and also mental-health disorders,” Austin Barnes said.
Although they have the capacity to treat 16 individuals, they are currently zoned for 12 beds. The main difference between the services offered there and a detox center is DeNovo will not have the medical capability to treat an individual struggling with addiction. They hope to partner with other facilities to meet that need when the facility opens sometime in the fall.
“Substance abuse disorders don't discriminate,” Abigail Barnes said. “That may be someone that's 17, 18 years old, fresh out of high school. It may be someone's wife, their child, it could even be someone's grandparent.”
DeNovo will accept major insurance providers, and the program will resemble a stairstep type of approach. Individuals who enroll will stay at the facility for 30 to 45 days and then they will come back during the day for five days a week before finally spending just a few days at the facility while they recover.
Each plan will be unique to the individual.
Austin Barnes said he struggled with alcohol while he was a student-athlete at Missouri Western State University. His parents helped him to find a facility in Texas to get help.
After he worked on his recovery, he went back to school to become a counselor and gained his license in Texas. His role grew into managing three outpatient facilities.
“The place that I went to down in Texas, they have like an 87% success rate,” Austin Barnes said. “Bringing that back up here for the community here is important to us because I truly believe it works. Not only do I believe it works, I'm a living breathing example.”
The Barnes family is looking for the community to support the venture by providing jobs to individuals who complete the program at DeNovo Recovery. They believe providing a healthy environment is one step towards getting a person out of addiction, but a new lifestyle can only reinforce the positive changes they’ve made in their life.
“Part of that is being able to have the right attire to wear to interviews, the right resume skills, the right interview skills,” Austin Barnes said.
Those interested in volunteering towards that goal or helping individuals obtain suits or business dresses for interviews can reach out to DeNovo Recovery at 816-689-0691.
