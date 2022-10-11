Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon works at her desk at the Family Guidance Center. A new study shows that people under 65 with dementia are at an increased risk of suicide, which heightens the importance of having treatment options in place, Hannon said.
New research shows that dementia patients under age 65 are at an increased risk of suicide, and one local expert says it's likely to be a bigger issue moving forward.
There particularly is an increased risk of suicide within the first three months after a person is diagnosed with dementia, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. If a person meets both stipulations then there is more than a five times greater risk of suicide.
One reason a diagnosis can increase suicide concerns is that many people find it hard to adjust to having less independence, Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon said.
"Those are years where you're very dedicated to family life through raising children, having your adult children, helping them as they begin their families," she said. "When people experience a diagnosis of dementia at that age, there is oftentimes an immediate sense of, 'What's going to happen to my family, what kind of burden am I going to be to them and how can I participate in their lives?'"
Another factor that plays into the increased risk is that more people feel like they don't have a place they can belong, Hannon said.
"I think it would be a really important support to a ... family member of someone with dementia to have a support group," she said. "While of course you can always come and talk to a clinician, and we can provide supportive intervention and brief therapy to somebody, a lot at times there is so much value in talking to somebody who has lived what you are living."
It's a tricky prospect because there is no cure for dementia, which increases the importance of treatment to help provide a smooth aging transition, Hannon said.
"We have to make sure that we have adequate services in place to support a person with dementia but also to support their family," she said.
That could mean making it easier to access resources for diagnosing dementia or increasing willingness to attend treatment sessions, Hannon said. Improving people's comfort with the diagnosis is the end goal.
