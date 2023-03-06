Brett Barzee discussing dental tools

Dr. Brett Barzee, a dentist with the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board Free Dental Clinic, runs down a list of how different dental tools are used. The dental clinic had almost 1,200 patients in 2022, but demand was so high there often was a two-month wait for appointments, Barzee said.

St. Joseph's local free dental clinic had more than 3,000 patient visits last year, and even more people are expected to use the service in 2023.

The free dental clinic at the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board had 1,163 individual patients who registered 3,049 visits in 2022, said Dr. Brett Barzee, a dentist with the clinic. Demand is growing, and patients often wait two months to get an appointment, Barzee said.

