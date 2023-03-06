Dr. Brett Barzee, a dentist with the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board Free Dental Clinic, runs down a list of how different dental tools are used. The dental clinic had almost 1,200 patients in 2022, but demand was so high there often was a two-month wait for appointments, Barzee said.
St. Joseph's local free dental clinic had more than 3,000 patient visits last year, and even more people are expected to use the service in 2023.
The free dental clinic at the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board had 1,163 individual patients who registered 3,049 visits in 2022, said Dr. Brett Barzee, a dentist with the clinic. Demand is growing, and patients often wait two months to get an appointment, Barzee said.
"It can be frustrating sometimes for patients that have to wait so long for the next dental appointment," he said. "But it just goes to show the need that St. Joe has for our dental services here, to help people that need dental care that maybe can't go elsewhere for dental treatment."
Patients' awareness of proper oral care is increasing, which is a promising sign. It's an important aspect because most care happens outside the dentist's office, Barzee said.
"We can only do so much here in the dental clinic as far as treatment and maintaining good oral health," he said. "But patients are responsible for good home care and that's the preventative part of the industry, is the patients maintaining good health care habits at home."
Beyond brushing twice a day, good habits also include flossing and using mouthwash.
But it's not just about cleaning the teeth. One meaningful way to reduce the risk of cavities is by knowing which foods to stay away from, Barzee said.
"Acidic environment is what the bacteria needs for that to happen," he said. "So the more acidic foods that are consumed, the more sugary foods that are consumed, that environment is then present for the bacteria to cause dental (cavities)."
A person's salivary glands also can increase or reduce how susceptible a person is to cavities. Saliva helps rinse out the acid and sugar from a person's mouth, so it works as a buffer to prevent cavities, Barzee said.
