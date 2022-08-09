Although COVID shots have been authorized for children as young as 6 months of age since June, few young kids have received the vaccine locally.
Debra Bradley, the St. Joseph Health Department director, said only 50 Buchanan County children between ages 0 and 4 have received the childhood vaccine.
“From 5 to 14, we’ve had just over 3,000 (vaccinations),” Bradley said. “The younger kids are not getting it as frequently as the adults got it, but you have to also consider particularly the really young kids are getting a lot of vaccinations at this time."
Bradley said parents may be less concerned with getting their children vaccinated due to COVID-19 being less life-threatening recently.
“Right now with the new variants, people aren’t dying like they were dying in the beginning, so parents may be also a little reluctant about getting a vaccine,” Bradley said. “When people aren’t dying, it's not as life-threatening. I think that’s why there's been a lot of hesitation with getting them (the vaccines), especially the really young children.”
According to Bradley, there are 566 active COVID-19 cases based on a two-week period in Buchanan County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker reported that there are 39,599 people in Buchanan County with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is 45.3% of the population in Buchanan County. There are 34,372 people in Buchanan County who are fully vaccinated. That is 39.3% of the population in Buchanan County.
As St. Joseph students prepare to head back to school, Bradley said the health department continues to recommend people get the vaccine.
“It is recommended that they (students) are vaccinated,” Bradley said. “It's also recommended that if they have any kind of symptoms, whether they test or not, that they consider staying home because even if it's the flu, we also want to minimize spreading that virus to other people.”
Bradley an increase in COVID cases is expected as students return to school.
“We expect the numbers to probably jump this fall because of the close contact that everybody will have,” Bradley said. “But if people can take a few small steps to try to help minimize that jump, then we appreciate that.”
The St. Joseph School District continues to have COVID-19 policies in place ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
According to the SJSD website, masking remains optional for students. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 have to remain home for at least five days. To return on the sixth day, the individual must be fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication and must have improved symptoms. That person is then required to wear a mask upon returning through the 10th day.
The website also offers a COVID-19 dashboard with the updated number of cases and quarantined staff or students. For more information on the SJSD COVID-19 protocols, visit the district's website at www.sjsd.com.
Bradley said that compared to the end of summer last year, we are almost back to the way things were before COVID-19.
“Now it’s just a matter of people taking the steps that we've been practicing over these two years to try to minimize its spread,” Bradley said. “We encourage people to get the vaccine. We still encourage you to please stay home, wash your hands regularly, wash and clean frequently touched surfaces.”
