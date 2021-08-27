The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was evident at a health-focused informational event for senior citizens Friday in St. Joseph
Northwest Professionals on Aging held an event that included about 20 booths filled with vendors at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Community Center. It was one of the first events the organization has had since COVID-19 caused almost 18 months of cancellations.
Theresa Rohrer, president of Northwest Professionals on Aging, said attendees are looking for different types of care than they did before COVID-19 happened. The pandemic has shifted thoughts on senior care and the desire to remain in their homes rather than moving to a specialized facility.
"I think COVID has changed everything. It's changed the world that we live in and changed the way people feel about what is safe and what isn't safe and what they can do to mitigate those circumstances," she said. "A lot of people are asking about in-home services. People really don't want to go into facilities right now because of the COVID issues, and so if they can get a little help and be successful at home, that's very interesting to them."
Rohrer said she wanted those in attendance to also make sure basic care is still being met as it could make a difference in basic quality of life that many might not realize.
"I think it's just important for people to realize that you can age in place, but don't be afraid to reach out for help," she said. "Sometimes it's as simple as someone coming in and doing some health, home health. Doing some physical or occupational therapy can make a big difference in their quality of life and their ability to stay at home."
Attendees got goodie bags they were able to fill with resources from each booth. Many said they appreciated the event and saw more vendors than expected.
For more resources, visit the Northwest Professionals on Aging Facebook page or the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Community Center.
