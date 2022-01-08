COVID-19 numbers reached new highs in Buchanan County to start 2022.
There were 448 new cases between Jan. 4 and 6 and the total number of cases was close to 19,000 as of Jan. 6, according to data from St. Joseph Health Department.
The city’s sewer shed indicates the omicron variant is around 2% of that, Health Department Director Debra Bradley said, but she said it’s likely the actual percentage is higher.
“The omicron variant is more easily contagious,” she said. “Even though the sewer shed is showing a lower-than-expected percentage rate, it’s not a hard science. So unless we were to run a test for every sample of the variant, we’re not going to really know.”
Some increase was expected after the holidays but seeing so many cases was a surprise, Bradley said.
“We did expect the numbers to go up around the holidays because people want to celebrate with their family and friends, and it’s understandable, so we did expect somewhat of an increase in cases,” she said. “To be this high, we did not expect that.”
Residents have varying responses to safety guidelines with some wanting to follow recommendations to the letter and others taking a more lax approach, Bradley said.
“We try to really stress the guidance and fall back on what CDC does provide for us,” Bradley said. “Even though it has changed over the last two years (with) their guidance, they’re learning as they go just like we’re learning as we go.”
The CDC’s current recommendation is for people with the virus to isolate for five days from receiving a positive test or the start of their symptoms and also until they are fever-free for 24 hours. Close contacts should quarantine five days with a test on the fifth day, as long as they do not develop symptoms, according to the CDC. Anyone leaving isolation or quarantine should wear a mask in public for an additional five days.
Even with how long the pandemic has maintained its presence, it’s common for people to think their COVID symptoms are the flu or a cold, or vice versa, Bradley said. That’s why residents should still get tested since it’s the only way to be sure whether they have the virus or not, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.