Mosaic Life Care is hosting a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic July 8 as the county lingers well below the state average for doses administered.
Buchanan County sits at 20.9% for first doses distributed while the state sits at 39% for second doses.
The free clinic is from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the East Hills Shopping Center (formerly Gordmans) for anyone 12 years and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be available. No sign-up is needed and walk-ins are encouraged.
Anyone getting the vaccine at this event will be entered for a chance to win Chiefs tickets or signed Chiefs memorabilia.
