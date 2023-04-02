Dr. Adam Wineinger, left, discusses overdose trends with Ron Hook, the western district commissioner for Buchanan County. Wineinger, the county medical examiner, said his office hired three part-time investigators following the retirement of a long-time employee in that office.
After a sharp jump in overdose deaths last year, Buchanan County is looking at another increase in 2023.
Buchanan County saw six confirmed overdose deaths in the first three months of the year. Another six deaths are likely to be confirmed as overdose fatalities, Buchanan County Medical Examiner Dr. Adam Wineinger said.
That puts the county on a path to exceed last year’s total of 42 overdose deaths, a number that reflected a 44% increase from 2021.
“The data that we have shows an increase from last year, unfortunately,” he said after a meeting to discuss the issue with Buchanan County commissioners. “This year if it keeps going we’ll have even more than we did last year.”
Wineinger cautioned that overdose deaths don’t always follow a predictable pattern. There can be spikes and lulls throughout the year, so an increase in the first quarter doesn’t necessarily mean the trend will continue throughout 2023.
But officials expressed concern about the number of overdoses, both for the impact on the county budget and with the way that the opioid epidemic has devastated families.
The county spent $138,681 last year on autopsies, lab work and body recovery and removal, a 69% increase in four years. Those costs already have reached $65,000 in the first three months of 2023.
Wineinger said overdoses account for the majority of county-funded autopsies for unattended or unexplained deaths. An autopsy costs the county $2,400.
“Anytime someone has an overdose death we need to do an autopsy just for the reason that you need to verify that there wasn’t something else in the cause of death,” he said. “It really increases the county budget fairly dramatically.”
County officials are trying to grapple with what to do about the overdose trend. Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson said the county would like to find a way to use opioid settlement funds to prevent future incidents.
He said the county, which is awaiting the recommendations of a task force on that matter, has about $700,000 but could get more from other overdose litigation.
“We think whatever the dollars are, whatever we get, the most should go toward education,” Nelson said.
Wineinger is well aware of the human toll behind the grim statistics. Most overdose victims are still in the prime of life.
“Most of our drug overdose deaths are younger people in the 20s, but a fair number of them are in their 40s and 50s as well,” he said. “Overwhelmingly it’s fentanyl. We do see a fair amount of methamphetamine as well.”
