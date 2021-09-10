It's an uneasy topic to bring up, but suicide is something that has to be talked about to prevent it.
Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 is National Suicide Prevention Week, and local mental health professionals can’t stress enough the importance of talking about emotional well-being.
According to data from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and Missouri is in the top one-third of states with the highest rates.
Deidre Turner, the director of the Counseling Care Center at Family Guidance Center, said while many risk factors can lead someone to suicidal thoughts, the most important things to look for are the warning signs.
“Of course, when we hear risk factors, we’re on high alert. However, what we have identified as behavior health specialists is the warning signs are the highest predictors of suicide,” Turner said.
Dr. James Jura, the medical director at The Center, said one of the most prominent warning signs is someone saying out loud that he or she is considering suicide. While some people might not know how to respond in that situation, Jura said it’s important to tell the person how your own life would be affected by their actions.
“I would express strongly how much I care about the person,” Jura said. “Express that their death would hurt me and would be harmful to me, and then I would try to facilitate and get them treatment.”
Suicidal people often still feel for others, so Jura said their guilt of hurting someone else will keep them alive in the short term. Then, mental health professionals will work with that person in the long term to get them healthy again.
Other big warning signs to look for include someone getting rid of their possessions or having drastic mood changes. Turner gives the example of a person who usually is active in public suddenly becoming withdrawn. In these instances, the best thing to do is have a conversation with the person and try to get him or her to seek help.
If someone is caught in the act of attempting suicide, he or she should be taken immediately to the hospital or police should be called.
Turner has five steps she recommends to reduce the risk of suicide in loved ones. The first is to ask the question, "Are you thinking about committing suicide?" She said the stigma surrounding this question is a myth, and it is proven that asking reduces the risk of someone acting on it.
Turner always tells parents to use “I statements” with young children by saying "I feel *blank* because *blank* when *blank.*" This gets kids talking about their feelings early in life, and if a time comes down the road that a parent needs to ask the hard question, they have the rapport to do it.
If a person says he or she is considering suicide, Turner’s next step is to keep him or her safe by removing any potential means to accomplish this, such as guns or pills.
The third step, she said, is to be there.
“Being there means that you are here, in the present,” Turner said. “You’re focused in this moment of time; you’re actively listening to that individual. A lot of people are like, ‘I don’t know what to say.’ Just be an open ear to listen, to hear their concerns. Don’t be distracted with your cell phones. Be in the moment. Give that individual eye contact. Be empathetic.”
Step four is to get the person help by contacting local behavioral health centers or suicide hotlines. Turner recommended saving those phone numbers in your contacts in case of emergency.
Her fifth step is to continue following up with the person and checking in. Stay connected and let him or her know you care.
Jura said suicide is a bigger issue in Northwest Missouri than in some parts of the nation because of drug usage in the area. He said there is a large methamphetamine problem in Missouri, and when someone kills himself or herself while high on meth, accidental or not, it is considered a suicide.
“Alcohol and drug abuse is one of the primary modifiable factors that if we could get rid of them, we would see a drop in suicide,” Jura said.
While substance abuse is a big danger, Turner said no risk factor is more important or worse than others. Other risk factors can include a history of mental health issues, trauma, abuse or homelessness.
Socioeconomic status and demographics also play a role in mental health. Jura said when someone takes a large pay cut, he or she is more likely to commit suicide than someone who’s had a low income the whole time. He also said statistically white people are the most common group to commit suicide, and Missouri has a higher volume of white residents compared to other states.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 90% of people who committed suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition when they died. That is why both Turner and Jura said it is so important to speak about mental health.
“If we took what I think is the right perspective, it would be that we are completely open to talking about mental health, and there's no guilt or shame about it,” Jura said.
The Center works with patients who have substance abuse or mental health issues on treating the things that lead people to suicidal thoughts through counseling or medication. More information can be found at thecenterlistens.org.
The Family Guidance Center works with severe and persistent mental health and substance abuse. Turner said there is a crisis team 24/7 on the phone or in-person and a walk-in clinic for those who need immediate help. More information can be found at fgcnow.org.
The national suicide hotline is 1-800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741. The community crisis line is 888-279-8188. Later this year there will be a national response number similar to 911 for those who need immediate mental health assistance.
