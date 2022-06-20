Missouri American Water's annual water quality report reflects favorably on St. Joseph, but the prospect of contamination from foreign materials is one of the biggest concerns.
"One of the things that's probably most important is proper disposal of things like hazardous chemicals around your home," said Christie Barnhart, external affairs manager for Missouri American Water. "A lot of times people pour things on the ground. They pour things down their drain and just disposing of things like that properly is probably one of the best ways you can protect the integrity of groundwater."
The St. Joseph Wastewater Department works to educate residents and make sure harmful materials don't leech into the city's infrastructure and creeks or rivers. That can range from pet waste to cooking fat and motor oil, said Colleen Armstrong, stormwater quality coordinator for St. Joseph.
"The pet waste could wash into our waterways, then increasing E.coli levels in those waterways," she said. "If it's extra fertilizer that you're putting on your yard right before it rains, then that can wash off into our waterways and that could increase the nutrient loading into those causing algae problems."
Disposing of pet waste can be as simple as throwing it into a garbage can, and cooking oil likewise can be cleaned off with a paper towel or thrown out after solidifying, Armstrong said.
But cleaning a motor oil spill requires a few additional steps, starting with covering the oil in an absorbent substance like sand or cat litter. The next step is to sweep up the material after it dries and rinse the stained area with water.
Treating water is key for drinking water as well, but it's a balance with making sure the water tastes right. That's why Missouri American Water switched away from using traditional chlorine, Barnhart said.
"A lot of people find that when they're drinking water that's treated with chlorine only ... even though the water is safe, it might be what we call esthetically not pleasing to people," she said. "So with chloramines, there is an extra ingredient, if you will, added in the treatment process that does what we call binds up that chlorine and keeps it from being detectable by smell and by taste."
Treating and filtering the water keeps it in the necessary contamination range. Lead is required to have less than 15 parts per billion present in a drinking water sample and copper must have less than 1.3 parts per million. St. Joseph's water has three ppb of lead and 0.061 ppm of copper, according to Missouri American Water's report.
To see the report, go to www.amwater.com/MOAW/resources/pdf/ccr/StJoseph_2021.pdf.
