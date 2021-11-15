A local insurance agent is urging people to make sure Medicare Advantage plans are a good fit before signing up for one.
Ads that include celebrity spokespeople promote Medicare Advantage plans, a specific type of coverage available for those who qualify for Medicare. The ads promote a variety of coverage with promises such as "no additional costs to you," but Jerry Makison, a local insurance agent who sells Medicare plans, said while the advantage plan could be beneficial for some, it may not be right for everyone.
According to the 2022 "Medicare and You" publication put out by the federal government that outlines different plans, Medicare allows people to go to any doctor or hospital that takes the coverage, and in most cases, people don't need a referral plan. With a Medicare Advantage plan, many times people can only use doctors and other providers who are in that plan's network, and going outside would cost extra. People also may need a referral to see a specialist on the Medicare Advantage plan.
Out-of-pocket costs vary on Medicare Advantage plans, while people on standard Medicare usually pay 20% of the approved cost. Medicare Advantage plans also have a yearly limit on what you pay out of pocket for services Medicare Part A and Part B cover. Medicare Advantage also offers extra benefits such as vision, hearing and dental services.
"My biggest concern is they don't know the consequences of buying those policies," Makison said. "I'm not saying the policies themselves are wrong or bad; Medicare Advantage plans definitely have a place because of the extra benefits that they have and the cost savings that you could receive on those plans, but you will pay out of pocket if you are not on Medicaid."
Makison said he worries some agents and companies sign people up on Medicare Advantage plans due to the commission they receive. He said he believes there needs to be a level playing field that would ensure agents look to provide what is best for the customer.
"How do the insurance companies make money? Well, they're subsidized. Most of these plans are being subsidized by Medicare, which is taxpayers paying into the system $1,000 per month per enrollee, so it's highly enticing to the big insurance companies to offer these plans," Makison said.
NPR reported that seniors switching to Medicare Advantage plans have cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars more than keeping them in original Medicare, which has increased dramatically since 2018.
Makison said he has received calls daily from people trying to get out of their Medicare Advantage plan, many of who may not be able to get their same original Medicare policy back.
According to the "Medicare and You" publication, "If you don't drop your Medicare Advantage plan and return to original Medicare within 12 months of joining, generally you must keep your Medicare Advantage plan for the rest of the year."
"I don't think the Department of Insurance or CMS is aware of what is happening out here," Makison said.
Makison suggests that people do research or call a trusted independent agent if they have questions regarding Medicare plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.