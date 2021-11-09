A groundbreaking ceremony for a 30-bed rehabilitation hospital in Elwood, Kansas, took place Tuesday afternoon.
The rehab hospital will be operated by Clear Sky, a company that runs rehabilitation centers across the country in rural areas, and will be located right off of U.S. Highway 36 next to a Dollar General.
Clear Sky executives felt Elwood was a good location due to the fact that a hospital of its type isn't available for 50 miles, along with its ability to work with Mosaic Life Care.
Darby Brockette, CEO for Clear Sky, said he knew Elwood was a good location very early, and he sees a lot of benefits to having care close to home.
"We think home cooking is good for you. We think when you're surrounded by friends and family that you feel better and cleaner," Brockette said. "We believe in that spiritual aspect."
Brockette said he hopes the location sees its first patient within the next year. He is not concerned about finding staff to hire, despite CMS guidelines requiring health care staff to get vaccinated.
"It has been a problem within health care. It really has (in) small hospitals in particular, simply because we don't have a lot of bench strength, to use that sports terminology," Brockette said. "We have had no issue in recruitment. We think if you're the best in class, and people want to work there and want to participate ... people will come into our hospital and get to that 100% mark of vaccinations."
Elwood Mayor Timmy Kieser said he believes the hospital will bring great things to the city, and they are looking forward to Clear Sky completing construction.
"The hospital will complement and strengthen current health care service offered in the area by expanding the continuing of health care available," Kieser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.