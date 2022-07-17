Missouri hospitals are in uncharted territory in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion.
After Roe v. Wade was struck down, Missouri was the first state to enact a trigger law that makes it illegal for Missouri providers to perform an abortion. It outlaws abortions except in the “case of medical emergency,” but there are concerns that the vague wording in the Missouri statute makes it unclear what exactly a doctor can and cannot do when a woman is facing medical complications during pregnancy.
A medical emergency is listed as “a condition which based on reasonable medical judgment, so complicates the medical condition of a pregnant woman as to necessitate the immediate abortion of her pregnancy to avert the death of the pregnant woman or for which a delay will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”
Dave Dillon, a spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association, said at the frontline of care there is a concern that real-time clinical decision-making to protect the life of the mother will be second-guessed after the fact and this could influence the doctor’s decision. In the law, a doctor who is brought up on charges has the “burden of persuasion” that it was a legitimate medical emergency. The law carries a penalty of 15 years in prison and loss of a medical license for a doctor who performs an unauthorized abortion.
“The potential jeopardy for providers is real because there is not a lot of clarity in the definition of ‘emergency,’” Dillon wrote in a statement to News-Press NOW. “The threat to the life of the mother is a clinical decision that physicians make when evaluating each case. Hospitals, however, have a legal obligation under federal law to treat and stabilize a patient in an emergency. It is not clear where these issues intersect.”
Missouri Democrats have asked Gov. Mike Parson to call a special legislative session to clarify the state’s law on abortion and address questions on access to contraception and the legal authorization of doctors in the state to treat ectopic pregnancies. On Thursday, Parson told a St. Louis TV station that the issue is best addressed in next year’s regular session and that the trigger law doesn’t affect access to contraception.
The Associated Press reports that confusion over the state law led a large Missouri hospital chain to briefly stop providing emergency contraception known as the morning-after pill over questions about whether it could put doctors at risk of criminal charges.
The enforcement of criminal provisions is left to local law enforcement agencies, prosecuting attorneys and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Health and Senior Services wrote in its guidance to health providers.
The department has indicated it will not share abortion reports with law enforcement and that it will only provide reports under a court order.
In regard to medical school training, Jill Jess, director of strategic communications for the University of Missouri-Kansas City, said the school of medicine complies with all state and federal laws concerning medical education and training in obstetrics and gynecological care and does not provide any medical services itself, and the students complete all their clinical training through a network of affiliate hospitals such as Mosaic Life Care.
