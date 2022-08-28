Fred Shonkwiler at Dynavision board

Physical therapist Fred Shonkwiler, the owner of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, demonstrates using a Dynavision light board to test reflexes and cognition after a concussion. Testing the brain's ability to multitask is a key part of concussion rehab, he said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Concussions often are thought of as sports injuries, especially for football, but car crashes can be as much of a culprit as athletics.

"A more severe car accident can cause a lot of damage, even if your head didn't actually strike anything," said Maureen Holtz, physical therapy program director at Missouri Western State University. "That rotational movement can cause more damage than even just a whiplash injury. A whiplash kind of motion where your head comes forward and comes back, you can have injury to both the front and the back of the brain, where the front of the brain hits the inside of your skull and then comes back and hits the back of your skull."

