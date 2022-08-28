Physical therapist Fred Shonkwiler, the owner of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, demonstrates using a Dynavision light board to test reflexes and cognition after a concussion. Testing the brain's ability to multitask is a key part of concussion rehab, he said.
Concussions often are thought of as sports injuries, especially for football, but car crashes can be as much of a culprit as athletics.
"A more severe car accident can cause a lot of damage, even if your head didn't actually strike anything," said Maureen Holtz, physical therapy program director at Missouri Western State University. "That rotational movement can cause more damage than even just a whiplash injury. A whiplash kind of motion where your head comes forward and comes back, you can have injury to both the front and the back of the brain, where the front of the brain hits the inside of your skull and then comes back and hits the back of your skull."
While vehicle collisions fly under the radar as a cause, it's sports that have led to much of the research on concussions, said physical therapist Fred Shonkwiler, owner of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy.
"We have the NFL to thank for that, as far as the exposure the NFL has put into research and the science behind that," he said. "There's a greater awareness now of the effects of a concussion and how we should approach rehabilitating that with care so that we don't end up with long-term deficits."
Spotting a concussion can be difficult because it isn't a physically visible injury like a broken arm and also evidence of one might not immediately be noticeable, Holtz said.
"Symptoms of concussion don't always show up immediately," she said. "You may have someone that was in a car accident, maybe is in sort of a state of shock or they've got that adrenaline going, 'Oh, no, I feel fine.' And it might be the next day, or even two days later, that they really notice those symptoms."
That could be factors like continued headaches or sensitivity to light.
People sometimes downplay the serious nature of concussions, but the risks only increase with each subsequent occurrence, Shonkwiler said. An important aspect of minimizing those effects is challenging patients' cognitive abilities during the rehabilitation process, he said.
"Multitask, that's a perfect term for rehabbing a concussion," Shonkwiler said. "And when you have a concussion, it is hard to multitask. Your brain cannot do one, two, three things at a time after an injury. It wants to do one thing at a time."
