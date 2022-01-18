Northwest Missouri is feeling the effects of a nationwide blood shortage, and the Community Blood Center is urging folks to stop by and donate.
Blood supply continues to be inconsistent in the area, according to Chelsey Smith, outreach and communications coordinator for the Community Blood Center. She said one day the center will receive a five-day supply and the next it will see a one-day supply.
Smith also said blood drive numbers still are not what they were pre-pandemic. In 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, though many mobile blood drives were canceled across the board, donation centers were flooded with donors. However, in 2022, those numbers are not what the Community Blood Center would like them to be.
“As things began to reopen and we were able to go out into our community and host blood drives, it was helpful but it wasn’t enough, and it still isn’t enough,” Smith said.
While the omicron variant continues to cause blood drives to be canceled, the most recent example comes as the St. Joseph School District opted to cancel classes for Tuesday and Wednesday due to many staff members calling in sick. The decision to call off classes also meant the Community Blood Center losing out on a 60-unit blood drive.
“We’re continuing to take hit after hit after hit that it’s directly related to COVID,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, what that means is that our blood supply is just unstable across the board.”
Backlogged medical procedures within the hospital system where blood platelets are needed meant donations were of the utmost importance when procedures such as transfusions and surgeries finally took place. Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph receives its blood supply directly from the Community Blood Center, and as of this moment, its blood supplies remain adequate.
In a statement, Joey Austin, a spokeswoman for Mosaic Life Care, wrote, “Mosaic Life Care has supply right now to take care of our needs but we want to make sure we keep up with demand and save lives. Our blood supply comes from the Community Blood Center, so we certainly encourage everyone who is eligible to donate blood before our supply reaches critical levels.”
