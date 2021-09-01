The Community Blood Center has announced a blood emergency due to fears stemming from the COVID-19 delta variant.
According to a statement released by the blood center, concerns about the COVID-19 virus have caused cancellations of blood drives and drops in donations.
Outreach & Communications Coordinator Chelsey Smith acknowledges that the summer months are usually harder times to get donors in the door, but concerns over the delta variant are presenting additional problems.
“We’re very concerned,” Smith said. “This blood emergency looks very similar to what it looked like at the beginning of the pandemic when we were all panicking. No one knew what was happening. It’s been a little bit of deja vu for us at the blood center.”
At the beginning of August, blood center officials were counting on college and high school drives to drive an uptick in the supply of blood, but there was some hesitancy in confirming those drives. To make matters less encouraging, donor drives already on the calendar were canceled due to COVID concerns, Smith said.
“In just the past week, our donations dropped to emergency levels. So we were in an emergency in June, we got back to somewhat of a comfortable state, but just recently we dropped down to emergency levels,” Smith said.
Though the blood supply concerns are due to the delta variant most recently, there is an underlying factor that also plays a role in the blood supply being critically low.
“We’ve lost a huge portion of our donor base in the past 10 years, and that’s because people are aging out of our donor pool and younger people aren’t replacing them,” Smith said. “That’s been a challenge for a long time. If you’re afraid of the needle, know that it is a moment of the slightest discomfort and it could mean the difference of a lifetime to a patient who needs your blood products.”
The Community Blood Center has resorted to different types of incentives to get new and current donors to come through the door, including entries for sweepstakes and apparel items.
Those interested in donating blood can schedule an appointment on the Community Blood Center’s website at savealifenow.org.
