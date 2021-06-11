The Community Blood Center has declared an emergency blood shortage as hospitals reschedule surgeries and medical care postponed during the pandemic.

According to a press release from the Community Blood Center, more than 25,000 donors have not returned to donate since the start of the pandemic.

"This is mainly due to we can't have blood drives in certain areas. A lot of corporations have their employees working from home. So we used to go into their business and have blood drives there," said Pam Holman, the St. Joseph Community Blood Center site manager.

Holman said they can do blood drives now for companies or organizations bringing people back in from working at home.

"We still have to maintain the six-foot distancing. So we want it to be in a fairly large area. If you have a church or your business or anyone's interested in doing that, just give us a call," Holman said. "It's more convenient for people to come close to closer locations for them."

Holman said the process of donating is quick and straightforward; donors only need to bring a photo I.D.

"You fill out a questionnaire; we have lots of questions that we ask. And then, we take your vitals, blood pressure temperature we check your hemoglobin. And then after that, we just make a blood donation; the actual blood donation itself takes less than 20 minutes," Holman said.

The center is welcoming walk-ins, or make an appointment online at savealifenow.org.