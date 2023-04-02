Colon cancer is increasing in young adults and experts suggest people pay attention to the early warning signs.
Data from the American Cancer Society reported that 20% of diagnoses in 2021 were in patients under age 55, double the rate in 1995.
Dr. Michael Lunski, an oncologist at the Mosaic Cancer Center, said diagnosis of colon cancer is happening in a younger age group, leading to the recommended age for a routine colonoscopy decreasing.
“In the U.S., we’re starting to see a trend with younger people in their 20s and 30s being diagnosed with colon cancer,” Lunski said. “This is why one of the recommendations from the United States Preventative Task Force recently decreased the time frame from colonoscopy starting at 50 for screening to 45.”
Lunski said another recommendation would be 10 years earlier than the age any family member was diagnosed.
While experts aren’t certain why trends are shifting, they do suggest paying attention to changes in your body which can increase early detection.
“There are a lot of normal pains people can experience that they don’t think are serious,” Lunski said. “Something as simple as changes in your bowel habits, cramping, abdominal pain and difficulty going to the bathroom can be warning signs.”
Lunski said the earlier a cancer is detected, the higher the chance of doctors being able to save a person’s life.
“The earlier we can catch it, things like chemotherapy or targeted therapies or immunotherapy may not even be needed,” he said. “But if you delay that sort of process and it takes you three or four years because you’re ignoring those symptoms, that may develop into something a little bit more spread."
Experts say when it comes to personal health and reducing the chances of developing cancer, lifestyle habits play a big role.
“Cutting back on things like drinking and smoking will decrease your risk of colon cancer,” Lunski said. “This really goes for all cancers. A healthier lifestyle correlates to making better life decisions and living a longer life.”
