A local oncologist talks about colon cancer rising in young adults

Dr. Michael Lunski, an oncologist at Mosaic's Cancer Center, talks about the concern of colon cancer rising in young adults and shares warning signs.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Colon cancer is increasing in young adults and experts suggest people pay attention to the early warning signs.

Data from the American Cancer Society reported that 20% of diagnoses in 2021 were in patients under age 55, double the rate in 1995.

