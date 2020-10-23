Despite the cold weather, the annual Coffee For A Cure event hosted by Mosaic Life Care and the Human Bean Coffee Shop continued for its fifth year Friday.

The event is held as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and every dollar raised goes to support breast cancer research.

Multiple breast cancer survivors as well as medical professionals stopped by for a cup of coffee.

Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, Mosaic Life Care director of plastic surgery, works with multiple breast cancer patients and said as COVID-19 continues, breast cancer does not take a break.

Amspacher said the event holds importance as there can sometime be a financial burden to breast cancer patients.

"This is a great way that folks can give back to help support other folks that are in a hard time because breast cancer can dramatically affect a person's life and it's radically affected many women's lives," Amspacher said.

Early detection was also stressed as Amspacher said it is important to be aware and try to detect symptoms of breast cancer early.

"Early diagnosis saves lives, and that's why we want folks to go and get their mammography, because the earlier the diagnosis, the better your prognosis and the more likely you are to do great and survive," Amspacher said.

Laura Herner, a mammogram technologist for Mosaic Life Care, stopped by to talk and get a cup of coffee. She said getting a mammogram is an easy and crucial step to detection.

"Most women come in on their own first screening mammogram, we usually start that at about age 40, unless you are at high risk, " Herner said. "It's such a simple procedure to have done, you just come in and we do an x-ray of your breasts, usually just about four to five pictures, takes about 10 minutes."

Herner said she looks forward to the event every year.

"I just think it's so neat, that Human Bean and Mosaic gets together and does this every year, it's for such a good cause," Herner said.

The event started at 5 a.m. and will last until 9 p.m.