Clinic for back-to-school shots available July 20 at CAP News-Press NOW Jul 13, 2023 The St. Joseph Health Department plans an immunization clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Community Action Partnership, 1322 N. 36th.The clinic is open to the public and vaccines will be available for those ages 4 through 18. It is a walk-in clinic with no requirement for pre-registration.Immunizations will be available at the health department, 904 S. 10th St., until noon on July 20 (check in by 11:30 a.m.).Please bring the child's vaccine record and, if applicable, health insurance information. All immunizations are free but the health department collects payment from insurance when available.The clinic is part of an effort to reach families of school-aged children during the summer so vaccinations can be up to date when school starts.Health department nurses also are at the St. Joseph School District Enrollment Center, 1415 N. 26th St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays in July.
