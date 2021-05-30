With the summer months coming, the city of St. Joseph is preparing for mosquitoes.

The City of St. Joseph will be dropping briquettes in high-moisture areas that release a repellent starting in June, and if necessary staff will put out a second round in early fall. City officials have ordered 100 briquettes.

The briquettes are safer and more effective than the spray they used to use, Juston Carr, property maintenance manager, said.

“It’s a briquette that sits out there and then the rain gets into it and holds water. It activates it and it’s a 90-day residual,” Carr said.

A list of where the city distributes briquettes for mosquito control can be found at www.stjoemo.info/693/Mosquito-Treatment.

“Vegetation harbors a lot of mosquitoes, too, so we try to keep that cut down ... water is a great reproductive area for mosquitoes,” Carr said.

Health officials said mosquitoes are going to be found wherever standing water is, including in overturned tires, empty pots plants or any open body of water.

Thomas Beavers, St. Joseph Health Department environmental health specialist, said he recommends people wear long-sleeve shirts and pants if going out to the woods and otherwise wear bug repellent with DEET.

“We promote DEET a lot in this area and 10% to 35% DEET, that is usually the go range. When you start getting above 35% it is not any more effective,” Beavers said.

Beavers said that when putting bug repellent on a child people should be careful about the amount of DEET and carefully apply it.