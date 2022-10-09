Childhood cancer survivor Natalie Caton, center in the tutu, poses with family and friends at the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer recently in Kansas City. Caton has used her cancer battle as inspiration to pursue social work and help other cancer patients.
Cancer among children is often overlooked, but one St. Joseph woman’s experience as a girl has inspired her crusade to raise awareness.
Natalie Caton recently celebrated her 20th year since finishing treatment for brain cancer as a child, and now that experience has her on track to become a social worker, helping other childhood cancer patients.
“It’s super important to be there for other people that are going through such a hard time because most people just don’t understand what it’s like,” Caton said. “And being someone who went through it myself, I understand what they’re going through and I can help them cope.”
She also marked the 20-year milestone, and 15 years of being cancer-free, by participating in the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer recently in Kansas City, raising $210,000 toward research and promoting awareness.
It’s an important cause to highlight because the difficulties of coping with cancer often are heightened for children, Peacock Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Sarah Sass said.
“These kids go through extensive treatments of really harsh chemo that does a lot on their body,” she said. “And it’s a necessary evil, if you will, because it’s needed to treat the cancer. But it’s really hard on the body, especially in a young child.”
Even once a child starts treatment, the challenges can vary by case. Some of the side effects associated with brain cancers can include disability issues, hair loss and even challenges with fertility, Sass said.
The fight doesn’t stop after children are done with chemo, or even once they’re declared cancer-free. Patients still have to visit a doctor and often continue checkups for a few years after they enter remission, she said.
One of the biggest differences for Caton was having a support system. Having people she could turn to who had similar tribulations dealing with cancer was important, she said.
“There’s definitely a special connection because when I talk to my friends, I can be honest with them and tell them how I’m feeling,” she said. “We just connect because we understand what each other is going through.”
That’s one advantage of St. Joseph. The city is small enough to have a tight-knit group of people who are dealing with cancer or are survivors but it’s close enough to Kansas City to capitalize on additional resources there, Sass said.
“Just because the cancer’s gone doesn’t mean that they can just close that chapter and move on,” she said. “They need support afterward as well and so, yeah, we’re thankful in this community ... we’re small enough that people kind of group around and help, and then we’re close enough to a big city that has a lot of resources as well.”
