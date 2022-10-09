Natalie Caton at St. Jude Walk

Childhood cancer survivor Natalie Caton, center in the tutu, poses with family and friends at the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer recently in Kansas City. Caton has used her cancer battle as inspiration to pursue social work and help other cancer patients.

 Submitted photo

Cancer among children is often overlooked, but one St. Joseph woman’s experience as a girl has inspired her crusade to raise awareness.

Natalie Caton recently celebrated her 20th year since finishing treatment for brain cancer as a child, and now that experience has her on track to become a social worker, helping other childhood cancer patients.

