Local dietitian Kendall Stagner discusses the advantages associated with eating foods high in fiber. Consuming fiber-rich foods increases the time they take to digest, which can help a person stay full longer, he said.
Eating fast food and other heavily processed products can seem convenient with rising costs, but consuming high amounts of added sugar carries a significant health concern.
A healthier alternative is choosing options that have natural sugars, like fruits and whole foods, local dietitian Kendall Stagner said. But dealing with fresh foods often means a shorter shelf life, so consumers should be prepared to eat their fruits or vegetables within about a week.
Certain produce, like potatoes, can be kept for an extended period as long as it's in a cool, dry place, he said.
Even if it's not foods with added sugars, items like deep-fried options raise their own concerns, Stagner said.
"That absolutely adds a lot of additional, typically, calories, as well (as) saturated fats to foods," he said. "So, preparation definitely does play a pretty big role."
Healthy alternatives can include baking or steaming or using avocado oil if frying something.
Mildly processed foods also can provide nutritional value, Stagner said.
"Frozen fruits and vegetables are a great addition," he said. "For one, typically these foods have just been quickly boiled, so they've been blanched. So, that kind of helps eliminate the enzymatic activity and retains pretty much most, all of the nutrients."
Fruits and veggies with natural sugars are better choices, but people should practice portion control, Stagner said. Eating foods rich in fiber also is beneficial because they release sugars gradually, meaning the body will take longer to digest them and stay full longer, he said.
One factor that can help is added sugar information requirements. The Food and Drug Administration started requiring labels in recent years that specifically list the level of added sugar, making it easier for consumers to take into account.
If people decide to make dietary changes, it's important to do so gradually and seek advice from a doctor, Stagner said.
"If somebody is put on a low-fiber diet for a reason — and a lot of the things I've been talking about are fiber points — by all means, always follow your doctor's guidance," he said.
