Kendall Stagner discussing food concerns

Local dietitian Kendall Stagner discusses the advantages associated with eating foods high in fiber. Consuming fiber-rich foods increases the time they take to digest, which can help a person stay full longer, he said.

Eating fast food and other heavily processed products can seem convenient with rising costs, but consuming high amounts of added sugar carries a significant health concern.

A healthier alternative is choosing options that have natural sugars, like fruits and whole foods, local dietitian Kendall Stagner said. But dealing with fresh foods often means a shorter shelf life, so consumers should be prepared to eat their fruits or vegetables within about a week.

