Jayne White, director of clinical and emergency operations for the Andrew County Health Department, reviews a map of Missouri's regions for HIV case management on Tuesday at the health department. The Andrew County Health Department recently took over HIV case management for Northwest Missouri.

HIV case management is changing hands in Northwest Missouri, with the Andrew County Health Department taking the lead in overseeing resources to fight the epidemic in Northwest Missouri.

That could mean helping with housing services, medication for HIV patients or pointing people toward other resources in the area, said Jayne White, director of clinical and emergency operations for the Andrew County Health Department.

