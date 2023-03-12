Karen McCoy, a family nurse practitioner with the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board, prepares an exam room Wednesday at the welfare board's Westside Clinic. Taking some contraceptives can introduce health risks for women with a history of blood cancer or blood clots, but some will take the prescription anyway because of benefits like reducing migraines, McCoy said.
Migraines can add to the difficulty of any woman's menstrual cycle, but a recent study indicates certain birth controls can reduce the number of these severe headaches.
Taking combined oral contraceptives, which use estrogen and progesterone, can cut down on migraines during women's menstrual cycles by decreasing estrogen production, according to a study published Feb. 22 in the medical journal Neurology.
"Estrogen is highly, the biggest hormone responsible for migraine-induced headaches during the menstrual cycle," said Family Nurse Practitioner Karen McCoy of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board. "Some people come to see us because they think that is the problem and others, incidentally, will go on contraception, and after they're on it a while then we'll find out, 'Hey, this is a lifesaver. It really helped reduce the frequency of my migraines.'"
An oral contraceptive isn't the only option sought after for its additional health benefits. Progesterone injections are another form of birth control that women often use, which can have the added benefit of lessening the menstrual cycle's effects, McCoy said.
"A lot of women like that, not having their menstrual cycle anymore," she said. "The biggest side effect I see women really concerned with — 'Is it going to cause weight gain?' And that's a big one with a lot of our contraceptions, is certain ones will cause weight gain."
The tradeoff with a progesterone prescription is that it will not have the same possible advantages with migraines, since it's primarily estrogen that has an effect, McCoy said.
There can be risks depending on patients' other health factors, like a history of blood clots, breast cancer or smoking. But sometimes patients still feel the benefits outweigh the risks, she said.
"I've had some women (where) the benefit of being on estrogen has helped them so much that, even if they have those risk factors, they know the risk vs. benefit, and prefer to stay on estrogen and deal with those risks," McCoy said.
