Nurse practitioner preparing an exam room

Karen McCoy, a family nurse practitioner with the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board, prepares an exam room Wednesday at the welfare board's Westside Clinic. Taking some contraceptives can introduce health risks for women with a history of blood cancer or blood clots, but some will take the prescription anyway because of benefits like reducing migraines, McCoy said.

Migraines can add to the difficulty of any woman's menstrual cycle, but a recent study indicates certain birth controls can reduce the number of these severe headaches. 

Taking combined oral contraceptives, which use estrogen and progesterone, can cut down on migraines during women's menstrual cycles by decreasing estrogen production, according to a study published Feb. 22 in the medical journal Neurology.

