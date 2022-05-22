While the challenge of meeting supply demands remains, the Community Blood Center is facing a different need lately.
In addition to needing blood, the organization needs more people to collect it. Just as with many employers, the blood center has staff shortages, specifically involving phlebotomists.
“This is an industry-wide issue right now and not even just within the blood industry, but within hospitals, clinics as well,” said Chelsey Smith, the blood center's outreach and communications director.
The organization held a virtual job fair this week to address the need. Smith said they’ve been working hard to right-size pay structures for those roles to make them more competitive within the blood industry, including a $1,000 sign-on bonus, benefits and an emphasis on work-life balance.
“It’s been a struggle the past few years of course, but now what we’re seeing is a different sort of impact on our blood supply in the form of staffing shortages,” Smith said.
Pre-pandemic, the organization received roughly 70% of its blood supply from mobile blood drives. COVID-related regulations over the last couple of years have made it difficult and, in some cases nonviable, to host blood drives including in rural communities where people don’t have a donation center nearby. The CBC has gotten back out to the communities more and more over the last several months with the reopenings of schools and churches, but a lack of phlebotomists makes it difficult to continue hosting blood drives, according to Smith.
Platelet donations can be used for several things within the hospital system such as helping cancer patients, organ donations, surgeries and those with blood disorders. Smith said while decreases in staff and blood supply are problematic, the demand within hospitals is “extremely high.”
“Our staffing has seen a drop in recent months but I think more so the issue is that we don’t have donors coming in the door and our demand keeps going up and up and up," Smith said. "Not only do we need more donors coming up and rolling up their sleeves, but we need more staff members to be able to field those donations as they come in the door."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.