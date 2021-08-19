A person who stayed at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bethany, Missouri, in mid-July has been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
DHSS officials and the Harrison County Health Department are advising recent guests of the Quality Inn and Suites that there is a potential concern related to possible exposure to the Legionella bacteria.
According to a DHSS release, testing of water from the pool, spa and the potable water system indicated the presence of the Legionella bacteria. The hotel is currently closed to allow for disinfecting and maintaining the facility's water system.
DHSS officials are working in collaboration with local authorities to help prevent additional people from becoming sick by conducting an investigation and working with the hotel to implement any needed public health safeguards.
Symptoms of Legionella begin two to 10 days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it can take longer so people should watch for symptoms for about two weeks after exposure. If people have symptoms, they should get help right away.
