Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory handed out the caregiver awards for the fall season, as well as the Caregiver of the Year award.
Four awards are handed out quarterly in recognition of caregivers, who work in assisted living facilities, home health, hospice and hospitals.
“We serve a lot of families that have had the opportunity to be under the care of whole different venues, whether it’s the hospital, assisted living or nursing homes,” said Todd Meierhoffer, the president of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. “We decided that these individuals are the unsung heroes of our community. These are the people that don’t get recognized, and we wanted to take the opportunity to recognize these individuals.”
The fall quarterly winners Tuesday night were Krystal Wilson, a home health caregiver at Country Squire, Lindsey Martin, from Freudenthal Hospice, Vickie Lewis, hospital staff at Mosaic Life Care Surgery Center, and Kysha Wible, an assisted living caregiver at Vintage Gardens.
The Caregiver of the Year recipient was Heidi Sidwell, who works at Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
“I always tell people, ‘Oh, my caregivers are great,’ and Heidi is no exception,” said Kassie Hodge, the supervisor of Sidwell at Mosaic Life Care Hospice. “When it comes down to it, I’d let her take care of my family. That’s one of the highest honors, if you can allow somebody to take care of your own family, and that’s why she deserves
this award.”
Caregivers are typically behind the scenes, but the community is giving them the recognition they deserve.
“They sign up for these jobs for one particular reason, and that is to care for people,” Meierhoffer said. “Then you take the circumstances that we’re faced with today, and it really takes a whole new light on how they have to care for people.
“People are becoming more aware of what caregivers — not only in our community, but nationwide, worldwide for that matter — are doing because we don’t understand how much we need these people, until we need them,” Meierhoffer said.
And this pandemic has shown how much we need caregivers. In the past year, they have gone from behind-the-scenes to front-and-center, even though most of them would rather stay out of the spotlight.
“It’s important because it shows that people see what we’re doing, that we truly do care and that we’re willing to put those patients first, over ourselves,” Hodge said.