A nurse at Mosaic Life Care's cancer center is donating $500 to the Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund as part of an award recognizing her care.
Sherry Lehman received the Servant Heart award, the highest honor a Mosaic caregiver can achieve. Lehman's coworkers held a reception for her achievement, where she was honored with a check from Mosaic that will be donated to the fund.
Lehman said it was overwhelming to be honored and see the support from her coworkers. She said she was humbled to be recognized for the work she does every day.
"You reflect and wonder, 'Are you really worthy of such an award?' because I just come to work every day and do what we all do, but it's been very humbling. I have a great team," Lehman said.
According to a Mosaic news release, Lehman is known to help patients pick out wigs, take photographs when they are ringing the bell to signify their final chemo treatment and always have snacks and sweets available.
Lehman said she believes that the cancer center is top-notch, and she is excited for the new cancer center that will be opening sometime next year.
Jerry Pickman, vice president for philanthropy operations for the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said the patient care fund is used to help those fighting cancer with any expenses surrounding their diagnosis and treatment. He said it shows how selfless Lehman is that she picked that fund.
"We're really excited that she's done that. When our own caregivers are giving back because they see the needs of our patients ... that's the most important thing," Pickman said.
Additionally, numbers came back from this year's Coffee For A Cure fundraiser that Mosaic does yearly with the Human Bean coffee shop to raise money for cancer. The event had its best year with more than $20,000 raised for breast cancer patients. The Human Bean collected $10,073.18 in sales and tips, which went to benefit the Mosaic Life Care Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, according to a release. The Mosaic Auxiliary matched the money with a donation.
