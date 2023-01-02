New Year’s resolutions add up to booming business for some spots around St. Joseph.
Fitness and health advocates in the area say the start of the year is a perfect time for people to start a journey to better habits.
Justin Boyles, manager at Anytime Fitness, said for those wanting to improve their health, a trick to help them be successful is to find someone to keep them motivated.
“I think the biggest thing as far as consistency goes is to find what will hold you accountable,” Boyels said. “For some people, that’s an accountability partner. For some people, that’s a trainer that’s going to call you and be like, ‘Hey, you have a session, you need to get in here.’”
Several gyms have New Year’s specials for those who want to get in shape.
Austin Evans, owner of Fit Republic, said the first of the year is a busy time for the business as resolutions are at the top of many people’s minds.
“January through honestly April or May is when we get really busy,” Evans said. “Understandably so. I’m trying to get back on track on the first of the year. We’ll see plenty more people and help a lot of people reach their goals at the beginning part of the year. People come in, we’re going to focus on the same thing we always focus on.
“That’s the funny thing: Regardless of whether it’s resolution time or somebody wants to get in shape during the holiday season, it’s the same recipe, right? It’s move your body, be active, watch your sugar intake, up your protein and then supplements can obviously help accelerate results.”
Evans said there are several benefits of getting healthy and people should not be scared of getting started.
“I hate that so many people get nervous about getting started because everybody starts somewhere, right?” Evans said. “I mean, literally everybody, no matter what they’re doing, they were not good at that one time. Everybody’s in the same boat. So many people are doing the same thing as you.”
Boyles said one of the biggest benefits of starting a fitness routine is your body’s overall wellbeing.
“I think one thing we learn with COVID is that the better shape you’re in, the better physical fitness you have, the better you’re able to handle things like COVID or even the flu or just the common cold,” he said. “So I think coming off of that, we learned a lot. I think people are starting to see the importance of physical fitness. On top of that, there’s a mental aspect to it that people often overlook. When your body feels better, your brain feels better.”
