It's a medical problem so common local emergency responders see it most days.
Buchanan County emergency responders had almost 20 calls a month for possible strokes last year. May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which highlights warning signs and the importance of acting quickly when someone may be suffering from such an emergency.
Certain demographics are at more risk than others. People often assume it's only the overweight or elderly who are susceptible, Buchanan County EMT Andrew King said.
“If you have elevated blood pressure, which you could have at any age, that’s the No. 1 contributing factor to a stroke," he said. "Another very, very high contributing factor is smoking. So once again, we see people smoking as young as eighth grade now.”
Strokes can be caused by clots blocking blood flow to the brain or burst vessels leaking blood into space around the brain.
Making the wrong determination can have serious circumstances, King said.
“If you have a brain bleed and they give you a clot-busting drug, it could make that bleed worse because it could thin out the blood and keep that blood from coagulating,” he said.
Responders try to identify whether one side of a patient's body is drooping to tell if they have a stroke. Testing measures include checking a person's face, having him answer questions and asking him to raise his arms.
Of the stroke calls in 2020, 55% qualified for EMS to send alerts notifying Mosaic Life Care's specialized team, King said.
“It doesn’t mean that they didn’t have strokes but for whatever reason they did not meet the criteria … to where we could call a stroke alert," he said of the other 45% of cases. "Now, that could be a multitude of reasons why that happens ... maybe the symptoms cleared up, maybe we realized there was something else going on medically that was mimicking a stroke.”
Regardless of circumstances, seeing someone experience a stroke can be a scary situation. Many people think recovering after a stroke is impossible, King said.
"That's not always true but that is why that early activation is so important," he said. "So if we get that call for a possible stroke alert, we're going to do everything we can to try and assess them as quickly as possible."
