The St. Joseph WIC program is continuing to promote breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic as it provides antibodies and nutrients to the baby while also helping the overall health of the mother.
The St. Joseph WIC office provides resources for mothers who are breastfeeding or have young children. Breastfeeding peer counselors answer questions and provide resources for women.
While it is not proven that breast milk protects babies from COVID-19, several studies have found antibodies that target the virus in human milk, and infants are less likely to have respiratory symptoms when they get sick, according to healthychildren.org.
Lindsay Hufford, a peer counselor with the WIC program locally, said she enjoys helping with some of the questions that go along with breastfeeding.
"Breastfeeding has lots of benefits for both mom and baby actually, and breastfeeding really helps prevent against possible illnesses," Hufford said. "That's why it is the preferred choice of feeding for most infants, not all infants, but most infants."
Hufford said WIC staff are encouraging women who are pregnant or breastfeeding to talk to their doctors about getting the vaccine. Centers for Disease Control guidelines state vaccines can be offered to people who are breastfeeding or pregnant.
"I feel like maybe the pandemic kind of magnifies the benefits of breastfeeding in regards to immune system support, that's kind of a positive from the pandemic," Hufford said. "I know breast milk provides antibodies to our babies no matter what, so moms always have that first line of defense, and I hope that this (the vaccine) can add a second layer of defense."
WIC breastfeeding counseling is available over the phone at 816-271-4880. All WIC services can be accessed by calling 816-271-4723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.