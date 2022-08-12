Jessica Bowman assembles a breast pump

Andrew County WIC Nutrition Director Jessica Bowman demonstrates how to assemble a breast pump Friday at the Andrew County Health Department. The one shown is a hospital-grade breast pump, but mothers can buy their own for home use to help store extra milk.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Breastfeeding is becoming more common, but assumptions remain about why the practice might be difficult for mothers.

August is National Breastfeeding Month, which provides health agencies and providers an opportunity to highlight that choice. Women sometimes think they can't breastfeed because their mother or grandmother couldn't, but that's usually a misconception, Andrew County WIC Nutrition Coordinator Jessica Bowman said.

