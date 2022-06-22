As travel and activities that could lead to injury increase during the summer holiday season, the Red Cross and Community Blood Center are urging people to donate.
The two organizations are hoping to get ahead as the Fourth of July approaches, when they may see a higher need for blood due to potential injuries.
Kathy Boldt, director of donor services at the CBC, said certain blood types are needed more than others.
“Right now we have a two- to three-day supply of our types O and B; we really like a seven-day supply. We’re at about a two to three supply. Those are pretty critical," she said. "They’re asking all donors to please come out. Bring family and friends to come in and enjoy a good moment of giving gifts, sharing the gift of life, as you prepare to enjoy the holiday with your family and friends.”
The American Red Cross' recent press release marked a 21% drop in blood donations this time of year, but they are hoping to improve the number of donors in the next few weeks.
These blood donations come at a critical time for hospitals in the area as they work to treat patients who require regular transfusions as well.
“A donation can help save up to three patients. And those patients can be somebody who is battling cancer and they need regular transfusions. Sickle cell patients who need regular transfusions. It could be a mass trauma person. Maybe somebody was in a really bad car accident or they had complications giving birth and they need a large number of units of blood to help them stay alive. Those are the types of patients that when you donate blood, it's being used,” said Evan Woods, biomedical services at Greater Kansas City Red Cross.
First-time and frequent donors alike are encouraged to hydrate several days in advance and eat filling meals with greens and protein the night before they donate.
Individuals 16 years of age, with parental consent, and older are eligible to support those in need.
One recurring donor at the CBC said that she had been donating platelets for 20 years after a friend was diagnosed with cancer and will continue to do so, and Boldt said she is grateful to those who show up and help.
“We depend on our donors. We depend on our donors from all of our regions to please come, step up, come out, donate blood. Again, I encourage you to bring up family, friends, as many as you can. Come in and donate because we really depend on people to come in and help," Boldt said.
Blood donations can be scheduled at the Community Blood Center at 3122 Frederick Ave. or check for local blood drives at redcross.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.