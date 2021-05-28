A local blood center lost thousands of donors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials worry the summer months will drain supply further.

Most donors were lost because blood drives normally held at schools and businesses did not happen.

"Having a loss of 25,000 (donors) is very crippling during a normal time, but especially when we're still feeling the effects of the pandemic," Chelsey Smith, the community outreach coordinator for the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, said.

The blood center likes to maintain a seven-day supply of all blood types, especially in cases of emergency. However, the CBC has only been able to maintain a five-day supply.

Blood usage is also up, Smith said, further zapping the supply. As the community begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, many are heading back to hospitals for procedures they put off, and those people need blood.

The national supply also is depleted, and the local blood bank often sends blood to other areas. Smith said many businesses are continuing to have employees work from home indefinitely, and that prevents the blood bank from hosting drives at those locations.

Schools account for 25% of the Community Blood Center's collection efforts. Those drives also have been shut down, though Smith hopes they'll resume next fall.

"So that was exceptionally crippling as well, especially when you think of the loss of first-time donors (are) usually in our high school blood drives," Smith said. "That's where we instill blood donation as a habit for years to come. And unfortunately, we lost an entire class of students that missed out on getting to experience their first blood donation in their high school gymnasiums or auditoriums."

Even if those drives return in the fall, blood donations usually dip in the summer. That leaves the blood center to grapple with the loss of previous donors and a traditionally slow season.

"We are working with those donor populations to invite them into a donor center," Smith said. "But as many people know, it's not quite as easy as getting up from your desk on your lunch break and donating."

To find a blood center or mobile blood drive, head to savealifenow.org.