Librarian Marina Trifan working on death records

Genealogy librarian Marina Trifan, of the St. Joseph Library's Downtown location, transcribes local death records from more than 100 years ago. Trifan started recording the historical data, which ranges from 1891 to 1909, about five years ago.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

When genealogy librarian Marina Trifan started mapping St. Joseph death records from 120 years ago, one of the trends that stuck out was the prevalence of tuberculosis.

"It was nationwide the leading cause of death at the turn of the century," said Trafin, who works at St. Joseph Library's Downtown location. "And that was definitely reflected here. It affected a lot of people."

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.