Genealogy librarian Marina Trifan, of the St. Joseph Library's Downtown location, transcribes local death records from more than 100 years ago. Trifan started recording the historical data, which ranges from 1891 to 1909, about five years ago.
When genealogy librarian Marina Trifan started mapping St. Joseph death records from 120 years ago, one of the trends that stuck out was the prevalence of tuberculosis.
"It was nationwide the leading cause of death at the turn of the century," said Trafin, who works at St. Joseph Library's Downtown location. "And that was definitely reflected here. It affected a lot of people."
The bacterial disease now is curable, but the disease's potential to get out of hand remains a concern, said Clinic Supervisor Holly Hazzard of the St. Joseph Health Department. That's why it's one of the first things patients are tested for during appointments, she said.
"If somebody is diagnosed with active tuberculosis, we actually watch them take their medications every day," she said. "We go to their home or they come here, if they are no longer considered contagious, and we actually physically watch them take them during our business hours. That way we can ensure that they are taking their medications. That helps decrease the risk of recurrence and helps our population best protect ourselves."
The disease is spread through the air when close to an actively infected person for an extended period, though a majority of people with TB are not contagious, Hazzard said.
Recently there has been an uptick in national tuberculosis numbers. There were 8,300 cases last year in the U.S. compared to 7,874 in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But around the start of the 1900s, the frequency was far higher. In St. Joseph alone, there were about 170 deaths from 1891 to 1902 in which tuberculosis was a contributing factor, according to St. Joseph's death records.
"It definitely puts things into perspective and how many things that would be relatively minor now could be a death sentence then," Trifan said.
The recent increase could partially be due to fewer people visiting doctor's offices for regular checkups during the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately afterward, Hazzard said.
"A lot of our TB testing is done for preemployment screenings. If you work at the prison, if you work at any health care field, if you do any of those, you get tested for tuberculosis, probably yearly," she said. "During the pandemic, we didn't have a lot of testing happening because health departments were closed, places weren't offering TB tests because they were offering COVID tests instead."
