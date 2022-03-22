Multiple cases of bird flu have been recorded at the Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge of Holt County, creating concerns about further exposure.
William Kutosky, the refuge manager at Loess Bluffs, said a highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in dead birds there.
“We continue to see increases in both dead and sick birds as the spring migration continues,” he said.
The auto tour route was closed to ensure the safety of the staff, volunteers and visitors and limit exposure.
“All HPAI viruses should be potentially transmissible to humans,” Kutosky said. “So (it’s) really important to avoid handling and touching diseased birds and wildlife that you come across. The threat to domesticated birds is pretty high, as this particular strand of avian influenza is highly transmissible among poultry.”
Over a few months, 23 states have had confirmed cases of bird flu in wild birds and 17 states have had confirmed cases in commercial and backyard poultry.
Kutosky said bird flu also has been identified in all four major flyways for waterfowl in North America.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there was a case of a snow goose being found to be infected with HPAI in Buchanan County on March 8.
“It is continuing to spread. We expect to see more cases in more counties with documented cases as testing come back and samples get submitted,” Kutosky said. “So biggest thing for the public is to decrease that risk ... you want to minimize or eliminate that exposure.”
If you have chickens in your backyard, he recommends preventing them from coming into contact with wild birds to minimize exposure.
Hunters should take the proper steps when they are cleaning the bodies of birds, which includes being in a well-vented area, wearing nonpermeable gloves, avoiding touching the face or mouth, properly sanitizing equipment and cooking meat at the appropriate temperature.
