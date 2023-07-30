Before classes start, kids need a mental health check

Mental health issues in youth can go overlooked during the summer and experts say these issues should be addressed before the school year begins.
Deidre Turner, director of counseling at the Family Guidance Center, said when kids are in school, resources available there can make spotting problems easier.
“While we are super excited about the summer, the summer brings about a disruption in our routine,” Turner said. “When children are in school, they have the availability of school counselors, social workers or teachers who are constantly helping them establish and follow a routine.”
Turner said as children spend more time inside the house during the summer, it can start to impact their mental health. That’s why parents should encourage outdoor activities as much as possible.
A good way to ensure children are spending an appropriate amount of time outdoors is setting a day-to-day routine, Turner said.
“The routine doesn’t have to be as detail-oriented as it is during this school year,” she said. “But whether you have a young child or an older child, make sure they’re involved in an activity that allows creativity and social peer relationships. That’s another thing children miss out on when they’re not in school and it can affect them.”
Arranging play dates with other kids, ensuring they have balanced nutritional meals throughout the day and taking time to check in with them about their day are a few things experts suggest to establish good mental health.
Turner said if parents do notice changing behavior in their child, it should be talked about early on as this can impact their academic success once the school year starts.
“We want to address problems ahead of time because we want to set our children up for success,” she said. “It is very important in a child’s academic, as well as social, functioning that they have consistent, predictable behaviors at home so they can have those at school as well.”
