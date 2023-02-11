Dr. Rafael Alvarez talking about bariatrics

Dr. Rafael Alvarez of Mosaic Life Care describes the follow-up process after a person undergoes bariatric surgery. One of his major reasons for pursuing bariatric surgery is that it allows for consistent interaction with patients following surgery, he said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

With more than 30% of Americans classified as obese, bariatric surgery continues to rise in popularity.

Bariatric surgery is considered the general term for weight-loss procedures that modify a patient's digestive system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.