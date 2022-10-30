St. Joseph’s Panera Bread location has been holding its annual Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser this October, with some funds raised going to the University of Kansas Health System’s Cancer Center to aid in patient care.
Teri Banman, director of nurse navigation at the University of Kansas Health System’s Cancer Center, is responsible for making sure support is in place to aid patients through their medical journey. Banman said money from the Panera fundraiser directly benefits the hospital’s nurse navigation program.
“The role of a nurse navigator is to connect with the patient at the time of referral to our program, make sure they’re scheduled with the right providers in the right time frame, (gathering) all of the information that is needed to diagnose a patient and to have a treatment plan established all available when they walk in the door,” Banman said. “So they can have this really meaningful consultation with our providers and they leave with a plan.”
Banman, who has been a cancer nurse for almost 30 years, said the navigation program is critical in easing a cancer patient’s mind, which makes the funding through the Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser all that much more important.
The navigation program began at the University of Kansas Health System in 2012. The program, which Banman said is unbillable because it is such an integral part of cancer care, needs to be able to carry on to aid as many cancer patients as possible.
“Before we had navigators, patients really were on their own,” Banman said. “Their doctor told them they had cancer, or maybe a potential cancer, and you need to get to KU ... They really had no clue what to expect, and it was really just an anxiety.”
One navigator can care for about 60 new patients a month, Banman said. The University of Kansas Health System has prioritized the care of the program as something necessary for patients.
“The main outcome that we saw after we started the nurse navigator program is patients were making it from ‘I have cancer or potential cancer’ to ‘I have a treatment plan in place‘ in a much shorter time frame when you put a nurse navigator in,” Banman said. “The bottom line is nurse navigation actually improves clinical outcomes for patients.”
Nurse navigators are trained to identify areas where a patient may need additional help and can guide them to other supportive care services such as psychologists, financial assistance or social workers. A navigator can make a referral to those specific services that each patient may need to support him or her through a cancer journey.
Bernadette Santucci, a marketing manager for Pan American Group, a franchising group of Panera Bread, planned the campaign for this month’s bagel fundraiser.
She said this marks the fourth year of a partnership between Panera and the University of Kansas Health System, with the bagel being in existence for 21 years. All of the 37 locations in the market are supporting the University of Kansas Health System Cancer Center through the fundraiser. During the last four years, the fundraiser has generated more than $18,000.
“Our cafés love doing things like this, it makes their job exciting, it makes them realize that what they’re doing day to day working in a café is really making a difference in someone else‘s life,” Santucci said. “Our partners are always so gracious and grateful, and they support it too. They want to make this a success.”
Santucci said that the partnership on Panera’s end is essentially a no-brainer to continue.
“I mean, why not?” Santucci said. “We have that product, we have that item to sell, and we know that it can make a direct impact and it’s been successful. Like I said, over the last four years with this partnership alone it’s $18K towards that research and help and the funding that these places need to bring extra care for those in need. We can’t imagine not doing it.”
Santucci said the franchising group’s goal is to raise more than $10,000 with this month’s fundraiser. Last year, the event brought in about $12,000 to fund the nurse navigators within the cancer center.
“We need to be able to support (the program) going forward, and to have Panera willing to do this fundraiser and support our navigation program, it just means the world to me,” Banman said.
