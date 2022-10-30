bagel sign

St. Joseph Panera Bread hosts its fourth annual pink bagel fundraiser this October to raise funds for the University of Kansas Health System’s Nurse Navigator program.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph’s Panera Bread location has been holding its annual Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser this October, with some funds raised going to the University of Kansas Health System’s Cancer Center to aid in patient care.

Teri Banman, director of nurse navigation at the University of Kansas Health System’s Cancer Center, is responsible for making sure support is in place to aid patients through their medical journey. Banman said money from the Panera fundraiser directly benefits the hospital’s nurse navigation program.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.