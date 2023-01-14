Back injury concerns evolving with workplace changes

Dr. Chuck Hughes of Hughes Family Chiropractic and chiropractic assistant Sherri Black demonstrate how to use a bed to help stretch the neck and spine Thursday at their office. Neck injuries are a common problem in the workplace since people tend to slouch and crane their necks when using computers or mobile devices, Hughes said.
There's a shifting trend in the type of back injuries many people suffer from, and improving workplace habits can reduce the risk.
The number of people dealing with neck and shoulder pain is becoming increasingly common as workplaces become more reliant on technology, said Dr. Chuck Hughes of Hughes Family Chiropractic.
"What I see way too often is people coming in here with shoulder trouble. And what's happened is, they're on a laptop and they're leaning in looking and so that you've got the weight of a head, eight-pound weight, too far forward," he said. "All of the muscles on the shoulder actually have to hold that head up. Whereas if you're over your center of gravity, those muscles can relax."
Taking the extra effort to change the angle of a computer monitor or use a standing desk can help reduce strain on the body, said Jada Johnson, a St. Joseph Health Department educator.
"Some corporations have incorporated standing desks, and if you have the opportunity to do that, that would be great because then you can alternate between standing and sitting," she said. "And not just (be) sitting in one sedentary spot your entire day."
In addition to workplace issues, many people participate in strenuous physical activity on days off after being sedentary during the week, Hughes said. That often leads to lower back injuries because people's bodies can't take the sudden increase in activity.
But one positive trend is that young adults are taking more interest in educating themselves and staying physically active, Hughes said.
"People are concentrating on being healthy and they're doing the right kind of things," he said. "They're exercising, they're concentrating on stretching exercises, they're eating healthier. They're doing the kind of things that they should do to actually correct the problems that we saw in my generation."
Consistent stretching is one of the best ways to help make sure people give their back and neck the care they need, Hughes said.
