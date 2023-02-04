Kara McGhee

Kara McGhee, an autism specialist, created a program through The Center to mitigate the gap for care and education in the St. Joseph area. 

After noticing a need for clinical resources for autism across Northwest Missouri, one specialist spearheaded her own program to help.

Kara McGhee opened her program in August through The Center to bring resources to parents, aiming to help them better serve their children who may have different needs.

