At-home health care is becoming progressively more common, and local medical professionals are adapting to where the trend could go in the future.
Receiving care at home comes in a variety of forms but the most important aspect is being able to stay in an environment that's comfortable for patients. Having nurses come to her home allows for the most independent lifestyle possible, 92-year-old St. Joseph resident Mary Luedtke said.
"I'm a very independent person and I still have all my faculties," she said. "And I like to be in my own home. I can eat when I want to, I can go to bed when I want to."
Home health services are increasingly in demand because people are living longer but their families don't always have time to be 24/7 caretakers, Freudenthal Home Health Care Coordinator Tearany Hendrix said.
"The need is growing because people are living longer," she said. "The population of senior citizens or people over 65 is growing because people are healthier, they are living longer. And so then the need for people to come out and help this population is growing. However, so is the busyness of family members and caregivers for patients."
Luedtke has lived in nursing homes twice but her abilities were enough to move back home. While she has adequate motor skills to live at home, Luedtke needs some assistance with daily tasks.
"It's really hard for me to get out," she said. "I have to use a walker and I have to depend on my family, so when (the nurse) can come to the house, the family doesn't have to be here unless they want to."
At-home care could range from an employee visiting a patient's home to help clean and take them to appointments, in-house doctor visits or even hospice.
Regardless of the form, it's key that home-health workers keep patients invested and find what matters to them, Hendrix said.
"You're not just aging, you're still that person. Let's find out what makes you happy, what makes you click. And we're going to keep feeding that, feeding your soul and taking care of you — your health — so you can feel good and feel motivated and wanting to continue to live."
