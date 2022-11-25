pharmacist counting pills

Rogers Pharmacy licensed pharmacist Julie-Marie Nickelson uses an automated prescription system to count out pills for antibiotics this week at the pharmacy. Antibiotics, particularly, ones like amoxicillin, are going through a severe shortage worldwide and locally.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A shortage of antibiotics is hitting communities around the world, and St. Joseph is no exception.

The issue is having a significant impact on Tamiflu, which is used to treat the flu, and amoxicillin, though it's expected to start having a bigger impact on other antibiotic products, Rogers Pharmacy licensed pharmacist Julie-Marie Nickelson said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.