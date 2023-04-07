Stephanie Stewart talking with people at Parkinson's Center

Executive Director Stephanie Stewart, middle, of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease, talks with local residents Friday at the center. The center's annual Tulip Trot is April 16, which Stewart says is a good opportunity for community outreach.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

April 16 will mark resident Linda Wise's third time participating in the annual Tulip Trot benefiting the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease, and the race means a little extra since Wise lives with the disease every day.

"I've never been a big exerciser," she said. "So yeah, I look at it differently. I realize how vital it is to our health ... how it adds to the quality of the life we have left to live."

