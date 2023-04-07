Executive Director Stephanie Stewart, middle, of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease, talks with local residents Friday at the center. The center's annual Tulip Trot is April 16, which Stewart says is a good opportunity for community outreach.
April 16 will mark resident Linda Wise's third time participating in the annual Tulip Trot benefiting the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease, and the race means a little extra since Wise lives with the disease every day.
"I've never been a big exerciser," she said. "So yeah, I look at it differently. I realize how vital it is to our health ... how it adds to the quality of the life we have left to live."
The event is an important opportunity for outreach and education about what the center for Parkinson's offers, Executive Director Stephanie Stewart said.
"There's still a lot of people in the area that don't even know that we exist," she said. "Any opportunities that we can get to let people know that we're here, we're free, we're trying to offer a service to people with Parkinson's that they can use to make their lives better. Any way that we can do that, we're going to get out there and make that known."
It's important to offer a variety of options for physical activity because staying active is the only way to slow Parkinson's progress, even if it can't be completely stopped, Stewart said.
Being a part of the trot is a good means of supporting the center, Wise said, but in terms of physical activity, it's just one of the options offered.
"It made a nice, a nice way to get out and enjoy, and to support the Parkinson's center because they do so much," she said. "We can box and that really helps with our thinking process, and getting our brain going because that's one of the hardest things."
Participation in the Tulip Trot has been growing since it started in 2020. There were about 200 people who ran or walked last year, and the hope is to surpass that this year, Stewart said.
"We're basically creating a community here of people with Parkinson's, people who have loved ones with Parkinson's, people who've lost loved ones with Parkinson's," she said. "It allows them to get together and be with each other, and I think that's important."
The event is at 2 p.m. April 16 at Remington Nature Center. Entry into the 5K race costs $30, while the 1K walk is $10, which people can register for at bit.ly/TulipTrot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.