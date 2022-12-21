Ellen Beier working at desk (copy)

St. Joseph therapist Ellen Beier works at her desk in her St. Joseph office. A recent report showed that there was one mental health professional for every 350 people in the U.S. in 2019-20, which Beier says demonstrates how much the field is in need of more providers.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Mental health is an increasingly discussed topic, but national numbers still are trending negatively.

In 2019-20, more than 50 million adults, or 20.78% of adults in the U.S., were dealing with a mental illness, according to Mental Health America’s 2023 report. That’s up from 19.86% in 2018-19, and 19% entering 2017-18.

