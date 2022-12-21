St. Joseph therapist Ellen Beier works at her desk in her St. Joseph office. A recent report showed that there was one mental health professional for every 350 people in the U.S. in 2019-20, which Beier says demonstrates how much the field is in need of more providers.
Mental health is an increasingly discussed topic, but national numbers still are trending negatively.
In 2019-20, more than 50 million adults, or 20.78% of adults in the U.S., were dealing with a mental illness, according to Mental Health America’s 2023 report. That’s up from 19.86% in 2018-19, and 19% entering 2017-18.
It’s a difficult situation because there have to be enough mental health professionals, but the financial aspect is also a concern, local therapist Ellen Beier said.
“Obviously, it feels like we need more mental health providers,” Beier said. “But then there is also the question of, if you need more providers, you also need more money to pay them. And where does that come from?”
In a ranking of prevalence of mental illness and access to care, Missouri ranked 40th among states and the District of Columbia in 2019-20, slipping from 38th, according to the report. The situation fared worse for Kansas, which was 29th headed into a few years ago, but now has dropped all the way to 51st.
Despite the concern, gaining an accurate picture of the situation is difficult because statistics, like in the case of MHA’s reports, often lag by a couple of years, said Dr. Adam Buhman-Wiggs, director of The Guidance Center in Atchison, Kansas.
“All of a sudden, we’re seeing these horrible numbers that are about two years old, COVID age, right, that look horrible,” he said. “And it is accurate, they are horrible ... At the same time, those rates are going up, the number of providers are going down. People can’t get access.”
Instead of relying so heavily on national data and waiting a couple of years for numbers to be released, one alternative is making an effort to have a localized focus. The Guidance Center has started talking to residents in Atchison, Jefferson and Leavenworth counties to find out which demographics were the most underserved, like adolescents dealing with substance abuse, Buhman-Wiggs said.
“That’s a major underserved group,” he said. “They got worse during COVID. You know, a lot of teens turned to maladaptive coping, and that’s one of them, is use of drugs.”
Around 10% of people with a mental illness also are uninsured, according to the report.
Providing options to the uninsured is one of the biggest problems facing the mental health field, but again, the financial side can be a hurdle, Beier said.
“We’re paying attention to this and yet we’re seeing it work pretty alarmingly bad, in some respects,” she said. “Just the variability of care in response to the number of people who need, it seems that seems like it’s a really bad ratio.”
There are promising signs that point to more assistance for people with mental health concerns, but it likely will take a couple of years before the effects are seen, Buhman-Wiggs said.
