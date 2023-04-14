Animals have given humans a number of benefits both mentally and physically for thousands of years that can still lift people up today.
In 2019, Christy Harris of Atchison decided to merge her passions of working with animals on her farm and teaching yoga. She started goat yoga at Providence Hill Farm and was blown away by how many people were interested in seeking assisted therapy with animals.
“Once you start getting into the field you realize there are so many people looking for it,” Harris said. “I was contacted by groups that managed people with autism. I work with individuals who have PTSD, are vision impaired, or even people who have lost someone and are just grieving.”
Harris said animals can give a context and perspective that can other forms of therapy can’t.
“It provides something that the individual needs, whether it’s a neutral or grounding aspect for them,” Harris said. “I think that animals can provide some sort of conduit between the unconscious of our mind and their world.”
She said the simplicity animals can bring to a situation lowers stress levels.
“They aren’t judging and they are supportive just in the way they are,” Harris said. “They provide that kind of neutral zone where you can start to digest and process things because your stress is so greatly reduced.”
Harris said many who choose goat yoga haven’t ever tried regular yoga.
“Most of the people who come to goat yoga have never been to yoga before,” Harris said. “They are trying something new with buffer zone of the animal to have fun so they don’t have to walk into a yoga class somewhere and feel self-conscious.”
Harris said being able to work with and have a symbiotic relationship with animals and nature keeps her in touch with the side of humanity we were once closer to one point in history.
“What really attracts me to it is that when I sit down to milk a goat I’m doing something that humans have been doing for thousands of years,” Harris said. “It just ties you to the antiquity of humanity and you understand what it is to be human a little bit more.”
